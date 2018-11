Wasabi Restaurant Opens Friday at 2 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Black Friday means Wasabi Restaurant is opening for the first time in Downtown Duluth.

The new signage is now up on the Old City Hall building on East Superior Street.

The Japanese restaurant will open Friday at 2 p.m.

You can expect the usual $20 all-you-can-eat sushi like the restaurant in Superior.

And a new item on the menu is the “Poke Bowl.”

It’s basically sushi in a bowl for people on the go.