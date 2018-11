BRAPP! BRAPP! Snocross Rips Through Duluth This Weekend

Active Adventures: Brittney Merlot Chats With The Pro's As They Practice For Snocross Opening Weekend & Takes The Sled Out For A Spin!

AURORA, Minn. — In this weeks Active Adventures, Brittney Merlot takes us to a small Minnesota town to a practice track made for Snocross Pro’s! We caught up with Corin Todd to chat about this weekends Amsoil Championship Snocross Opener and he even let Brittney take the sled out for a spin. Check it out!