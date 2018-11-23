Christmas City Express Now Open

The story performance and train ride runs through Dec. 22.

DULUTH, Minn. – Families can now get a taste of the holiday season as the annual Christmas City Express story and train ride opened Friday. Families who go will hear the “Christmas City Express” story, get to visit with Santa and ride a holiday themed train down the Bentleyville.

“There’s some about the nostalgia of trains and the holidays and Christmas whether be a train ride from the past or whether everyone remembers the train that went around at the base of the Christmas tree, there’s something magical about trains and the holidays and Christmas. And Christmas City Express here at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum at the Depot in Duluth is kind of a celebration of that with our Christmas City Express story,” Lake Superior Railroad Museum Executive Director Ken Buehler said.

Christmas City Express runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday now through Dec. 22 and you can learn more and get ticket info on their website.