Coaches Corner: UWS Men’s Basketball

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we welcome the Wisconsin-Superior men’s basketball team, including head coach Greg Polkowski, as well as junior guard Mac Reykdal and senior guard Montroy Scott. The team talked about the youth movement on their team and how they’ll use the non-conference schedule to get ready for UMAC play.