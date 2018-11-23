Guys and Girls Giddy-Up at the Gobble Gallup

The 13th annual Thanksgiving Race and 5k was a hit in the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn.- Whether it was to counter their impending turkey bellies or they just had the need for speed, Thursday morning hundreds started their Thanksgiving holiday with Duluth’s annual Gobble Gallup race and 5k.

Hosted by Duluth Running Co., the Gobble Gallup has been a Northland favorite for 13 years. Walk–up registration added additional hundreds to the list of those competing in either the kid’s ‘Gobble Giddy–Up,’ the Tough Turkey one mile, or the 3.1 mile Gobble Gallup down London Road and Superior Street.

Volunteers helped three thousand participants before and after races, providing them with warm coffee and fresh fruit.

“I think one of the great things about the Northland is we do really embrace our weather and so it’s fun to see the whole community get together and run,” volunteer Tonya Land said.

Many participants got really into the holiday spirit, dressing up in their best holiday gear, while still staying warm. Therese Gruba has participated in the annual race all 13 years and this year invited her daughter, grand-daughter, son and friend to join her in starting the day off on the right foot.

“I just think it’s such a fun way to start a family day. Everybody had good, fresh energy, you get out in the fresh air and it just invigorates the whole day,” Gruba said.

Winners of each age division were awarded with a pie at the finish line to enjoy with their thanksgiving meals. This year’s top running time went for Boniface Kongin with a 15 minutes 5K.

All proceeds from the day’s event went to the Second Harvest Northern Food Bank.