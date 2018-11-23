Minnesotans Visit State Parks Instead of Black Friday Shopping

Governor Dayton declared it "Free Park Friday

DULUTH, Minn.- Black Friday shopping is now a thing of the past for many Minnesota residents.

Instead of walking off those Thanksgiving calories by going store to store, some are switching it up. They are going on hikes.

Governor Dayton has deemed the day after Thanksgiving as “Free Park Friday.”

Entrance fees to all 75 state parks in Minnesota were waived today in an effort to get families active during the holidays and remind them of natures beauty.

Ty Gangelhoff, the assistant manager for Jay Cooke State Park says “It’s a day that typically wouldn’t see a lot of visitation. The offering has brought a lot more people out into our parks.”

This offer has seen much success over the last few years considering hundreds people participate in Black Friday shopping.

Residents were encouraged to visit their nearest state park to enjoy the outdoors and spend quality time with family and friends.

Park visitor, Erin Schwartz believes it’s important for kids to enjoy the outdoors even during the winter months.

Families can visit a Minnesota state parks year round.

Click here for more information on all 75 parks.