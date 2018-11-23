Prep Girls Hockey: Lumberjacks Get Home Win; Mirage, Northern Stars Fall Short

The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey team got the win at home over Princeton.

CLOQUET, Minn. – In girls high school hockey action, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton improved to 4-1 on the season as they topped Princeton Friday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena. Dana Jones and Kianna Bender each scored for the Lumberjacks.

Out in Proctor, the Mirage got an early goal from Megan Madill, but they fall short in a high-scoring affair against Blake 6-4.

And in other action, Cassie McLure scored the lone goal for the Northern Stars, but they take the loss at home against Edina 7-1.