Santa Arrives in the Northland

Kids met with Santa at Fitger's

DULUTH, Minn.- After a long trek from the North Pole Santa has finally parked his slay along with his reindeer right here in the Duluth.

Today at Fitger’s kids of all ages gathered in the courtyard patiently waiting their turn to meet the big man in red and white.

Santa greeted everyone with a wave as he made his way through the crowd.

He posed for a few pictures and even listened to a few Christmas wishes.

Meeting Santa at Fitger’s is an annual tradition for some families.

Some even travel distances just to see Santa.

You can catch Santa and his reindeer every weekend at Fitgers now until December 16th.