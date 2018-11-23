Shoppers Head to Miller Hill Mall for Black Friday Deals

Miller Hill Mall extended their hours and opened at 6 a.m. for Black Friday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Shoppers all over the country stayed up late and waited in long lines to get the deals of the season because today is Black Friday. Thousands of happy shoppers roamed through the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth Friday looking for gifts for the holidays or just trying to snag some deals.

“There’s so many different stores that have such great deals. I’ll personally go in the stores and there’s lines to the back of the store from Bath and Body Works to Ulta to Old Navy, so just lines and lines in all the stores,” Janet Fawcett said.

Miller Hill Mall opened at 6 Friday morning but said they will go back to normal hours for the rest of the weekend.