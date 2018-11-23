Structure Fire in Duluth Puts Tenants Out of Home

No one was injured in a duplex fire happening late Thanksgiving evening.

DULUTH, Minn.- Around 9 p.m. Thanksgiving night Duluth firefighters responded to a report of a fully involved house fire on Superior and East 1st Street.

Upon arrival, crews found the two story duplex with fire coming from the second floor.

Occupants of both units were able to evacuate the structure but were not able to return. They are being assisted by the Duluth chapter of the American Red Cross with lodging arrangements.

The neighboring duplex suffered some glass breakage due to the radiant heat from the fire. Initial damages are estimated to be $70 thousand for structure and contents.

The investigation to find the source of the fire is ongoing.