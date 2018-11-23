Vehicle Crashes Through Gate at Duluth International Airport

DULUTH, Minn. – Early Friday morning, a vehicle crashed through one of the gates at the Duluth International Airport and was on airport grounds.

A suspect, 36-year-old Christopher Lee Dunker of Duluth was stopped by police and taken into custody.

He is now in the St. Louis County Jail and is being charged with 1st Degree Criminal Damage to Property, Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle, and 4th Degree Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.

Dunker was interviewed by the FBI and additional federal charges are pending review.