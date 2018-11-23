Wasabi Restaurant Opens in Duluth

Japanese restaurant opens in the Old City Hall building on East Superior Street

DULUTH, Minn. – Wasabi Restaurant is now open on East Superior Street in Downtown Duluth.

The Japanese restaurant offers twenty-dollar all you can eat sushi, just like their other location on Tower Avenue in Superior.

New for the new store, Wasabi has added a Poke Bowl to the menu. It’s basically sushi on the go. They have several signature bowls and allow customers to build their own.

“This is almost like a new style way to eat healthy food because you can get whatever ingredient you like and for those who are here for the first time, I would probably recommend our signature bowl. We have seven different types of signature bowls you can choose,” said Kyle Zhu, Wasabi’s poke chef.

Wasabi is open seven days a week. They tell us they’d love to hear customer feedback about how they’re doing so far.