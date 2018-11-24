Annual Winter Art Sale at AICHO

More than 25 artists showcased their work

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual winter art sale at the American Indian Community Housing Organization in Duluth brought together more than twenty-five artists.

The sale caters to mostly indigenous local artists and offers a wide variety of creations like scarves, dolls, gifts, and original artwork.

“There was a guy who was selling pine cones made out of feathers which was something that I’ve never seen before, there is clocks with indigenous art work on them, which is again, you don’t find a lot of original, authentic indigenous designs on things,” said Moira Villiard of AICHO.

Next week the organization will release their annual calendar at an event where they feature artwork from kids who live in the building.