Big Third Period Lifts Mustangs Over Hilltoppers in Season Opener

Duluth Marshall had a 3-2 lead at the end of the second period, but Mound View scored four straight to get the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was a back-and-forth battle in the first two periods, but a big third period from Mound View gave them the 6-4 win over Duluth Marshall in the boys hockey season opener.

The Hilltoppers led 1-0 at the end of the first thanks to a goal by Xavier McNulty. They then led 3-2 at the end of the second period, courtesy of Carter Sullivan and Dakota Oman. The Hilltoppers scored one more in the third but it wasn’t enough, as the Mustangs stormed back to score four goals and get the win in the season opener.

Duluth Marshall will play at Rochester Century on Friday Nov. 30.