Duluth Celebrates and Honors Native Culture

Native American Heritage Day Celebrated at the Depot

DULUTH, Minn.- Drums boomed in the Depot as Burntside Lake played for the crowd, at Native American Heritage Day.

Attendees could make arts and crafts and browse three native art galleries.

St. Louis County Historical Society officials say, it’s a great way to educate the community about an important part of Northland culture.

“Helping to gain appreciation and understanding, I think by the community at large, y’know little by little, step by step, we all work together in trying to do what I think is a good fit for modern day society,” said Vernon Zacher, Chair of the American Indian Advisory Committee.

Also on display was the mural: Hill of Three Waters. It, and the other exhibits, will be on display for a few more days at the Depot.

The mural was requested by a judge in Hibbing who worked on many indigenous peoples’ cases.

He wanted the mural hung in his courtroom to remind him of the natural justice which governs his lands.

It tells the story of the hill where native tribes united to defend their land, which they called “the top of the world.”

Now, it resides in mining property, only able to be seen with special permission from the mining company and the Ojibwe nation.

So the closest many would get to seeing it, is this painting.

“That’s kinda what art is about, that’s concept design, that’s what illustration is about, is to take something that doesn’t exist and bring it into existence or something that did exist and no longer does,” said John Michael Cook, artist and designer of the mural.

“It not only retraces time, but it helps to go forward in time.”