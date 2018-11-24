Duluth Shops Small on Saturday

Small Business Saturday Spikes Business in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- Shoppers nationwide have had two big days in a row.

After the commercial chaos of Black Friday, it’s a relaxing scene for many to visit their favorite store on the corner, browse around some locally handcrafted goods, and talk with shopkeepers they’ve gotten to know.

On this Small Business Saturday, Duluth did just that, at more than 30 different small businesses in the city.

According to the Greater Downtown Council, it was the busiest day of the year for some of those small businesses.

Hucklebeary had a joint party, celebrating their first birthday as well as Small Business Saturday.

Duluthians flooded the store to look for holiday gifts, or just gifts for themselves.

Hundreds of different locally made items were available.

The store owner said, it allows the community to enjoy what it has to offer.

It’s trying to keep the dollars in Duluth,” Emily Ekstrom said. “It’s just a great way to see people who’ve been customers for the entire year come back and they’re still shopping small, it just warms my heart to see all these familiar faces today.”

And not all small businesses have to occupy a store.

Parked just outside of Hucklebeary is another local shop: Makers Mercantile.

Transitioning to a 1976 camper from a brick and mortar store just 6 weeks ago, they bring their customers handmade items from more than 50 different North Shore makers.

“I think that small businesses bring so much life and creativity to the community,” said owner Sara Clifton. “The North Shore region really has uniqueness to it and I think our community really is supportive and just proud of the people in the community. And there’s just so many good things and so much talent here.”

Shoppers can find Makers Mercantile again at the Duluth Winter Village, where they’ll have 9 of their 50 artists selling their goods.

One small downside to Small Business Saturday: with the whole community turning out, lines were extremely long.

Which means, that that support probably isn’t going away anytime soon.