Heavy On Wrestling Returns to Duluth on Sunday

Heavy on Wrestling's Black Sunday will be Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. at the Clyde Iron Works.

DULUTH, Minn. – Professional wrestling will be back in Duluth on Sunday for the Heavy on Wrestling Black Sunday promotion.

The show will have a six match card including appearances from Tommy Dreamer, Ken Anderson and Jazz.

“Well I’ve been doing this for over 20 years so to me this is just another day in the park for me. And just depending on my opponent and what my opponent has that I may possibly want. So tomorrow, I’ll be facing the Heavy on Women’s Champion. So I’m all about the gold so tomorrow night, I will be giving Miss. Leva Bates a run for her money.”

Heavy on Wrestling is Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Clyde Iron Works in Duluth. You can see the full card and get ticket info on their website.