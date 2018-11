Northern Stars Drop Fourth Straight at Home

Captain Cassie McClure scored the lone goal for Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – Once again, the Duluth girl’s hockey team struggled to get much offense going as the Blake School dominated from start to finish, getting the 9-1 win.

Cassie McClure scored the lone goal for the Northern Stars during the second period.

Duluth (0-5) will hit the road and play Hopkins/Park on Friday Nov. 30.