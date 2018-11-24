Rain Didn’t Soak the Snocross

Friday's Rain Didn't Impact Snow Sport Competition

DULUTH, Minn.- Our little bout with rain Friday night did not put a dent in the AMSOIL Snocross competition at Spirit Mountain.

They’re still going hard as their 27th year continues.

Organizers say, a little rain doesn’t stop the cheers at this massive snow sport event.

“Y’know, it’s wet and sugary bu at the same time every racer has to race it,” said Carl Schubitzke, President of the Snocross’s main promoter.

“As long as we have plenty of snow, which they did a great job, we’re good to go racing.”

Snocross continues Sunday at Spirit Mountain, before they move to Jackson, Wyoming for their second competition in December.