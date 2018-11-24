The End of a Musical Era at Club Saratoga

No More Jazz on Saturday Afternoons.

DULUTH, Minn.- To the dismay of many Duluthians, Saturday marked the end of an era.

After more than 30 years, Club Saratoga in Canal Park will no longer have Jazz music on Saturday afternoons.

You follow the classy sound of jazz inside the dimly lit club.

The smooth voice of the singer strings you along.

The cool keys of the piano tickle your ears.

The bass’s booming notes lumber alongside you.

The playful notes of the xylophone jump across you like koi flying out of the water.

And the soft, firm, and confident beats of the drums guide you on the musical journey.

The club was packed for the Toga Trio’s final performance, with musicians coming from all over the state to send them off.

The club sites parking issues and low turnout as some of the reasons for ending the Trio’s run.

While the venue is a strip club, Saturday afternoons were all about jazz.

The band says it’s been a great ride.

“Bittersweet, ’cause I like to play and I like to play for the people here, and I had a lot of good friends,” said Toga Trio Pianist, Paul Ierino. “It’s like a family so after that many years you really get to know them.”

“Good things come to an end, at some point in time.”