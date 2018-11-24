Yellowjackets Men’s Hockey Wins Big Over Lumberjacks

Six different Wisconsin-Superior players scored in the win .

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey team scored early and often to get the 6-3 win over Northland College on Saturday night.

The Yellowjackets led the entire game and scored two goals in each period. Troy York, Will Blake, Chad Lopez, Jordan Martin, Andrew Durham and Artur Terchiyev all scored in the win while A.J. Smith made 22 saves.

UWS (3-6-1) will be back at home on Nov. 30 to host UW-Stout in its first conference game of the year.