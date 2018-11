AMSOIL Championship Snocross Wraps Up

Lincoln Lemieux took home first in the men's pro final on Sunday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The AMSOIL Championship Snocross wrapped up on Sunday after a full weekend of competition at Spirit Mountain. Sunday consisted of the finals for multiple categories, including the men’s pro final. Lincoln Lemieux took home the title, beating Kody Kamm by seven seconds, while Elias Ishoel finished third.

View the full results on their website.