Heavy on Wrestling Brings Wrestling Fans to Clyde Iron Works

This was the third year this promotion has been held at Clyde Iron Works

DULUTH, Minn. – For the third straight year, professional wrestling invaded the Clyde Iron Works as Heavy on Wrestling held its Black Sunday promotion on Sunday.

Fans waited outside then piled into the arena for the show, ready to watch some of their favorite wrestlers on the six–match card.

While the fans were excited to see all of the action, the wrestlers are grateful for all of the support here in Duluth.

“If you think about it, there’s a line of fans outside, on a Sunday, in the cold waiting to see professional wrestling. That’s great. You know, that’s tailgating before Vikings game, that’s their passion for wrestling and us as performers, we thrive off of that passion. It’s an honor, it really is,” wrestler Tommy Dreamer said.

While the wrestlers are fighting and competing for the title, they enjoyed the chance to come together for their sport.

“This is what wrestling is all about. We’re a unity so just for any promoter that starts a promotion and gives us a platform to showcase our craft, I’m all about it. So it’s an honor for me to be here today in Duluth for my first time ever and I look forward to coming back,” wrestler Jazz said.

As for Jazz, she won her match against Leva Bates for the Heavy on Wrestling Women’s Championship, while reigning undisputed champ Air Wolf won his match and Darin Corbin won the number one contender’s match for the undisputed title.