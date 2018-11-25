Making Your Own Piece of Holly Jolly

Holiday Make and Take Held at Duluth Flower Farm

DULUTH, Minn.-After shopping Small Business Saturday, Northlanders had a chance to make some holiday cheer Sunday at the Duluth Flower Farm.

They hosted their 5th annual Holiday Make and Take.

People could come in and make their own kissing balls, wreaths and center pieces out of local balsam, cedar, and pine branches.

According to the store’s owner, some of them were pretty good at it, too.

“Sometimes they start off kinda shy, and then pretty soon I’m ready to hire them,” because they’re so good. They’ve got so many creative ideas,” said owner Brook Hoffbauer.

Duluth Flower Farm is also selling Christmas Trees until December 22nd.