Northern Star: Makayla Suominen

The senior swimmer signed her National Letter of Intent on Monday for the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Makayla Suominen has been a standout on the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton high school swim team for six years, swimming in five state meets, earning eight medals, countless top–five finishes, and even a state title her sophomore year.

“Coming in, I knew it was my senior year and taking all of the other years into account and I was pretty proud of the past years and so this year I just kind of wanted to end with a bang and see what I could accomplish my senior year and I’m pretty pleased with it,” Suominen said.

Suominen swam two of her career–best times in her final state meet, placing second in the 50 yard freestyle, and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle, and was constantly leading and motivating the rest of her team.

“Definitely a leader in the water. And the girls accept that. It’s not oh we’re going to catch Kayla, there’s no way we’re going to catch Kayla. They don’t give up. She makes it so that she’s the leader but encourages them all to keep up with her as best they can to the best of their abilities. And that’s, for our team, for our program, was an amazing asset,” head coach Rachel Peterson said.

As she hangs up her purple swim cap, it won’t be her last time swimming competitively as she signed her National Letter of Intent on Monday to swim at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

“She went to Alaska and she came back and just glowing. She was bouncing, she was telling anybody who talked to her about what she had done, what she had seen, what she was excited about. Really, really a lot of fun just to see her light up like she did when she came back,” Peterson said.

Now that the ink is dry and her swimming career for the Lumberjacks is done, Suominen has still made a lasting impact in the Northland no matter how far she goes.

“My goal is to be able to give swimming a name in Cloquet and I think with what our team has done, we’ve started gaining support from other people and I hope that continues to grow even when I’m gone,” Suominen