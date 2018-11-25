Small Business Booms After Small Business Saturday

Art in the Alley Among Stores Reporting Increase in Sales

DULUTH, Minn.- Shoppers across the country are fresh off a two-day shopping spree of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

More than 30 small businesses in Duluth participated on Saturday.

Businesses like Art in the Alley, on East Superior Street.

The store is known for its locally made Jewelry, clothing, accessories and other items.

“It was gangbusters,” said Downtown Manager, and Resident Artist, Andrea Perlinger. “We couldn’t have asked for better customers to come in to shop.”

“It helps out the local community. What you spend here with us, we can in turn spend back in the community ourselves.”

Small Business Saturday saw another milestone for the store.

They opened a pop-up store in West Duluth, across the street from Beaners.

Perlinger said the store has received Facebook messages of praise from residents there, who are happy a store like Arts in the Alley is available to them now.

It’ll be open until the end of the year.