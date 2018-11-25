Snocross Crosses Finish Line

AMSOIL Snocross Wraps Up

DULUTH, Minn.- Another year in the books for the AMSOIL Snocross National at Spirit Mountain.

The three-day competition wrapped up on Sunday.

Despite the track getting heavily rained on on Friday, the President of the AMSOIL Snocross said the crowds remained strong, cheering on their favorite racers.

“For the weather, the rain on Friday, attendance was great all 3 days,” Carl Schubitzke said. “They’re in line with all the other years, and it’s been a long time this event, and it’s been a huge success and we’re obviously trying to grow it, but at the same time it’s been a fun ride.”

Snocross National continues next month in Jackson, Wyoming.