Animal Allies Encourages Support on “Giving Tuesday”

A Generous Couple in the Northland Commits to Matching Donations for Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday, November 27 is the final day to make a huge impact with Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth.

Duluth residents Bob and Diane Meierhoff have been long time supporters of animal welfare efforts in the Northland.

The Meierhoff’s are excited to announce a matching donation of up to $10,000 if Animal Allies is able to raise $10,000 by Tuesday, November 27.

Michelle Sternberg, Development Officer at Animal Allies says a total of $20,000 could be heading toward the shelter.

Sternberg also mentioned Tuesday is “Giving Tuesday,” which will benefit the shelter via social media. Facebook will be matching donations on Tuesday.

Click here to learn more information and to donate today or email info@animalallies.net.

Call 218-722-5341 for more information.