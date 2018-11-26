Christmas Tree Illuminates Superior Public Library

Holiday Tree Up for All to Enjoy
Arman Rahman,

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The annual Holiday Tree is now lit in Downtown Superior.

The colorfully lit tree looks over the Superior Public Library, and the adjacent corner of Tower Avenue and the newly constructed Belknap Street.

Santa paid a visit there on Small Business Saturday, lighting the tree for the first time this season.

Superior’s Tannenbaum provides a nice backdrop to take family photos.

The lampposts, hugged by intertwining lights of red and white, look almost like giant candy canes, lighting the path to and around the pine tower of lights.

