Hibbing Home Sustains Significant Damage in Sunday Fire

No Injuries Were Reported

1/2 Photo Courtesy: Northland FireWire

2/2 Photo Courtesy: Northland FireWire

HIBBING, Minn. – Fire crews from the Hibbing, Keewatin and Chisholm fire departments battles a house fire in Hibbing around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Neighbors of the house located in the 2000 Block of 5th Avenue West discovered the fire and called 911.

The home sustained significant damage, and authorities say there was no one home when the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hibbing Fire Department.