Hunters Hockey Red Hot to Start the Season

The Denfeld boys hockey team have started the season 2-0 going into their home opener.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth boys hockey team were out of town to open their season and what a weekend it was.

The fun started on Friday as they erased a four-goal deficit in the first period to knock off Minnehaha 6–5 in overtime. Then on Saturday, they beat Red Wing 8–2 to complete the weekend sweep and start the season 2–0.

“That really got our confidence boosted for sure. It just showed what we could really do throughout the year if we really try so that was big,” center Jacob Eskola said.

“I’ve seen a lot of Denfeld teams in the past, but this ranks right up there in terms of work ethic. Once we get rolling, it’s fun to watch,” said head coach Dale Jago.

The Hunters will be back in action Tuesday night in their home opener at the Heritage Center against North Shore.