MnDOT Updates Public on Can of Worms Interchange

Work to Begin 2020

DULUTH, Minn.-The future for the Can of Worms Interchange is looking a little brighter in Duluth.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation met Monday with the community at Clyde Iron Works to give an update on the reconstruction on the project.

MnDOT says main work on the project will begin in 2020.

They hope to modernize the current infrastructure originally built in the 1960s, adding new walls, piers, and murals, among other improvements.

“There’s a few minor tweaks to the overall project,” said Project Manager Roberta Dwyer. “January we’ll really be able to see the look and feel of the project, what the new walls are going to look like, and right now everything is the 1960s grade utility.”

“It will lend itself to a new interchange which should have a 75-year life.”

MnDOT says the new interchange costs about $250 million.

Dwyer added that the meetings have been valuable, and they will continue working with the community to make this a vital part of Lincoln Park “for many years to come.”