Rally and Ring for the Red Kettle Campaign this Holiday Season

Registration to Ring for the Red Kettle Campaign is Quick, Fun and Easy!

DULUTH, Minn. – Tis the season to begin holiday shopping, and enjoy the ringing of bells for the annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

Gordon Mesedahl with the Salvation Army of Duluth stopped by FOX 21 Local News Monday morning for this week’s Midwest Roaster’s Coffee Conversation.

Mesedahl urges anyone interested to register now for a shift to ring, collect holiday donations and spread cheer this season.

The Salvation Army Red Kettles have been a holiday tradition since 1891.

The money raised during the campaign is used to bring joy and relief to those who need it throughout the entire year.

Money raised in the Northland stays in the Northland to help local families.

The bell ringing season will go through Christmas Eve.

Mesedahl encourages residents, businesses and other groups to rally and ring this holiday season.

Click here to sign up today!