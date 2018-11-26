Romaine Remains Removed from the Shelves of Super One

The Plaza Super One in Duluth will keep romaine lettuce off their shelves until further notice.

DULUTH, Minn.- You may have had a first hand experience when ordering a salad or buying some produce at your local market since romaine lettuce is off the shelves at most food service places in the Twin Ports.

This includes the Plaza Super One in Duluth, who removed all products containing romaine lettuce because of the CDC recall claiming the possible spread of E. coli.

Super One employees say a similar situation happened once last year, and much like this time, they immediately removed all romaine products from their shelves and posted a notice for customers explaining why, ttating that customer safety is their number one concern.

“Customer safety is number one. We don’t want anybody getting sick. None of our products have been linked to the actual area where the E.coli was from, but again, better safe than sorry,” assistant produce manager Nick Knutson said.

Although some customers expressed disdain, most were happy to hear Super One wasn’t taking any risks.

There is no time table currently posted for when romaine will return to the shelves.