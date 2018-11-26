Saints Basketball Picks Up First Win of Season

St. Scholastica took down Concordia in its home opener.

DULUTH, Minn. – Home is where the heart is for the St. Scholastica men’s basketball team as the Saints picked up their first win of the season in their home opener, taking down Concordia (Minn.) 72-56.

The Saints started off slow but kept things close against the Cobbers early. Quinn Fischer made a three-pointer as time was winding down in the first half to give the Saints a two-point lead.

St. Scholastica had a huge second half, including a 25-2 run late in the second half to lift the Saints past the Cobbers.

Fischer led the team with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Brandon Newman had 16 points and eight rebounds.

St. Scholastica (1-3) will travel to Eau Claire on Saturday Dec. 1 for a game against UW-Eau Claire.