Trolls, Treats and Scandinavian Fun at Knife River Julebyen

The Sixth Annual Knife River Julebyen is Happening Saturday, December 1 and Sunday, December 2 in Knife River

KNIFE RIVER, Minn. – Julebyen (pronounced YOOL-eh-BE-en) means “Christmas Village”.

Residents near and far in the Northland are invited to stop by the community of Knife River along Highway 61 Saturday, December 1 and Sunday, December 2 to enjoy this Scandinavian tradition.

Julebyen is a centuries-old Scandinavian and German tradition celebrated with ethnic foods, crafts, holiday decorations, and music.

This December, Knife River is home to an authentic, and unique Julebyen fest.

New this year, more troll trains will be available departing from the Duluth Depot.

The Julebyen will offer foods, unique hand-made gifts by local artisans, an Indoor Bazaar full of hand-crafted decorations for your home, children’s activities (craft workshops, outdoor recreation, animals, lots more).

Julefest will kick off the weekend on Friday, November 30.

