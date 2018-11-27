CHUM Gives Back on Giving Tuesday

CHUM is raising money for the Steve O'Neil Apartments.

DULUTH, Minn.- Non–profits and charities worldwide are asking people to give back for what is known as ‘Giving Tuesday.’

Among those participating in the annual holiday is the Duluth Churches United in Ministry, also known as CHUM.

The non–profit is calling the day ‘Giving CHUM-Day’ and is taking donations to raise money for the Steve O’Neil Apartments for families and children who have experienced homelessness. Money raised will also go towards child development programs for kids living at the apartments.

“This is just another one of those really cool things that happen in Duluth, not that it doesn’t happen everywhere else, but Duluthians are really good about wanting to help others,” CHUM development director Mary Shmitz said.

Any donations made through Facebook or Paypal on Giving Tuesday will be matched by those organizations for up to $7 million.

CHUM is aiming to raise $10 thousand for the O’Neil Apartments starting Tuesday through December 31.

For more information about upcoming ways to give or to make a donation online, click here.