Fire Crews say Pequaywan Township Cabin a Total Loss in Tuesday Fire

The Cause of the Fire is Under Investigation

PEQUAYWAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A cabin located on 8944 West Branch Road in Pequaywan Township has been deemed a total loss due to a Tuesday morning fire.

Fire fighters from the Pequaywan Lake, Brimson Fire Department and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire and worked tirelessly to extinguish flames.

The cabin along with the attached garage was a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.