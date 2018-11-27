Fire Investigators Look Into Cause of Fire at Beijing Restaurant

Investigators are looking to see if a faulty appliance may have caused the fire.

DULUTH, Minn.- The parking lot outside of Beijing Chinese Restaurant was filled with cars Tuesday as investigators, officers and manufacturing representatives gathered to further search for the cause of the fire that closed down the London Road location in September.

Investigators have narrowed down the start of the fire to a single location inside the restaurant and are now trying to figure out if it was an appliance that sparked the first flame. Eight representatives from various manufacturing companies of the appliances in question were present on the scene. This is before the appliances are taken back to a lab for a more detailed inspection.

“Of course no one… I’m sure not any manufacturer wants to see their appliance lead to a fire, and if we find that a particular appliance did cause the fire, then there’s a chance that a recall could come out, and that could then prevent future fires,” fire investigator Greg St. Onge said.

There is still no word on if the cause of the fire will be figured out after the day’s investigation.

Beijing’s owner is hoping to re–open in 2019.