Hilltoppers Girls Basketball Dominates Mariners in Season Opener

Duluth Marshall jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the season opener, the Duluth Marshall girls basketball team dominated Silver Bay 112-12 to get the win. The Hilltoppers jumped out early, scoring the first three baskets, and would never look back.

The Hilltoppers will now hit the road and play at Deer River on Thursday Nov. 29.