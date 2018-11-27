Hunters Hockey Blank Storm, Continue Undefeated Season

Jacob Eskola and Zach DeCaro each scored twice in the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – After a big weekend on the road, the Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team held its home opener Tuesday night and the momentum carried over, as the Hunters took down North Shore 4-0.

Both Jacob Eskola and Zach DeCaro scored two goals in the win while Shawn Easty recorded his first shutout of the season.

Duluth Denfeld starts the season 3-0 for the first time since the 2009-10 season. The Hunters will hit the road again and play at Greenway on Dec. 4.