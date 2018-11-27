Kids Fund Projects Through ‘Youth in Philanthropy’ Program

Northland Foundation allows youth to disperse $25,000 per year

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northland Foundation has given more than $8,000 to local projects this fall through their “Youth in Philanthropy” program.

The program has a foundation board made up of fifteen kids in 7th through 12th grade.

The kids receive grant applications from other kids and discuss how to best spend $25,000 per year from the Northland Foundation.

“They really are thoughtful and they learn skills that I don’t think that they do in another location or another site in their community or in their school,” said Lynn Haglin, Northland Foundation Vice President and Kids Plus Director.

The grants of up to $1,000 are given to programs in seven Minnesota counties and Superior.

The deadline to apply for the next round of grants is January 1st.