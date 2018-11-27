Mirage Girls Hockey Takes Down Hilltoppers in Overtime

Proctor/Hermantown scored twice in the third period to force overtime.

DULUTH, Minn. – It would take until the second period for offense to get going, but Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey would go on to defeat Duluth Marshall, 4-3 in overtime.

The game was scoreless after one and the Hilltoppers would lead 2-1 after two, but the Mirage heated up in the third to force overtime.

Ashlee Siegle, Maren Friday and Emily Etter all scored for the Hilltoppers. Duluth Marshall (3-2) will be back in action on Saturday, taking on St. Paul United on the road.

Proctor/Hermantown improves to 4-3 on the season and will take on Duluth at the Heritage Center on Tuesday Dec. 4.