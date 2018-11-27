One Person Fatally Shot By Law Enforcement in Virginia

The BCA is investigating the shooting, officers were not wearing body cameras

VIRGINIA, Minn-

The Minnesota BCA is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Virginia that occurred Tuesday evening.

According to a news release, Virginia Police Officers and St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity at the 300 block of 2nd Street South in Virginia. The BCA says officers encountered a subject in the street and at one point an officer fired their gun, striking the subject. Officers provided medical aid at the scene.

The subject was taken by ambulance to Essentia Health-Virginia Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer will identify the person killed once a premlinary autopsy and family notifications have taken place. The BCA is investigating the incident at the request of the Virginia Police Department.

BCA crime scene personnel have recovered a knife at the scene where the shooting occurred. The officer who discharged their weapon has been placed on standard administrative leave. No one else was injured during the incident. Officers were not wearing body cameras, however BCA investigators will determine whether squad cameras captured the incident.

The BCA says more information will be available once the first round of interviews with incident participants and any witnesses is complete. When the investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over without recommendation to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for review.