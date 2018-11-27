Seawall Reconstruction Financially Impacts Vista Fleet

Reconstruction and pollution control parts of project finished, only landscaping and sidewalks remain

DULUTH, Minn. – The once crumbling seawall in Duluth’s Minnesota Slip is now replaced.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has wrapped up its part of the complicated project.

Meanwhile, the city’s price tag is now over budget at a total of $950,000 and the effects of not getting the job done before the summer tourism season have become quite clear for one major business that uses the slip.

The Vista Fleet’s owner, Justin Steinbach, business was down about forty percent this year.

Because of the construction, many people didn’t know the cruise line was open and it was difficult for elderly people and people with disabilities to access the boats.

The seawall reconstruction was only supposed to last until June 1st, but permitting issues and unexpected delays caused it to continue all season.

“This was definitely the toughest year we’ve ever had since we bought the business in 2011,” said Steinbach.

Steinbach advocated for the renovation but believes it could have been handled better by the city and cites the Superior Street reconstruction as the way projects should be done in Duluth.

“They gave business owners three years to know that it was coming, they had a marketing budget allocated to telling customers how to still get down there and navigate and I think they’ve just done a remarkable job handling that construction project. In the future, I think that’s the way to handle construction projects,” said Steinbach.

The seawall reconstruction and the environmental cleanup below are now done and the DECC staff is excited for next season with the updated infrastructure.

“There were sink holes and dangers around the boat. It was actually, the whole seawall was failing. It needed to be done and it was way overdue,” said DECC Executive Director, Chelly Townsend.

In the early spring, sidewalks and landscaping will be finished.

Then, the city will turn their attention to phase two of the project, which will update the seawall farther west to the Great Lakes Aquarium.

“We’re hoping that in the bonding year we will have that funded,” said Townsend. “The city has made that a top priority. It’s a top bonding priority in Duluth.”

The William A. Irvin ship museum will return to the slip after May 15th when it’s done being refurbished at Fraser Shipyards in Superior.

“When it arrives back in Duluth, we’re going to have a grand opening and we’ll have a little street dance. We’ll make sure that we welcome it back,” said Townsend.

In its place this winter is the Vista Fleet’s Vista Star. Steinbach says he’s saving substantial money docking it in the slip where he already leases space.

“What’s nice for us is that with it close to home we can do the work that we need to do, we can keep an eye on it, make sure that the bubblers are working, the hull’s going well, and it’s just a peace of mind to see the vista star every day as well,” said Steinbach.

There is no timetable for phase two of the seawall project.

The Vista Fleet and other businesses in Canal Park are advocating for the city to next focus its attention on making parking easier near the waterfront.