“Senior Surf Day ” at the Rainbow Community Center

Internet awareness for seniors

DULUTH, Minn.- Several studies say adults over the age of 65 are among the largest groups of people who are involved in internet scams.

Duluth’s Rainbow Community Center is assisting in awareness efforts by hosting another “Senior Surf Day.”

Every year the community center partners with the Senior Linkage Line, who receives funding from Medicare for the “Senior Surf Day”

These two hour classes are meant to teach older adults the basics of using the internet including how to use search engines and safe internet practices.

“There’s a lot of different uses for a tool like the computer or searching the internet, but like anything else, you can get burned too, if you are not aware of it, so awareness is a big thing” says program coordinator Lee Swenson.

This particular class was the final class of the season.

The Rainbow Community Center will reconvene future classes in March of 2019.