Superior Businesses Are Happy with Belknap Street Revamp

Belknap Street projects cost about $20 million

SUPERIOR, Wis.- This is the first holiday shopping season since Belknap Street in Superior has reopened following a $20 million construction project.

Both customers and business owners are thrilled about the finished product after the revamp.

The 1 1/2 mile stretch of road has undergone multiple changes including a whole new street design with smoother and wider traffic lanes.

Also, better sidewalks and lots of landscaping are just a few of the upgrades.

Belknap is one of Superior’s major roads with thousands of drivers a day.

Many say this helps the customer base for many of the businesses in that part of the city.

Now that the construction is done business owners tell us sales have boosted.

“They opened Baxter for me here on the side streets, and as soon as they did that and as soon as the road opened, I mean business tripled” says Angie Colborn, owner of Angie’s Closet.

Collectively, business owners along Belknap are definitely satisfied with the all the changes.