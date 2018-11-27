Yellowjackets Women’s Basketball Ready for Home Opener

After a six game road trip, Wisconsin-Superior will host Saint Benedict Wednesday at 5 p.m.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball team is finally back at home Wednesday night.

The Yellowjacekts opened the season on a six game road trip, including two exhibitions on the road, and they’re ready to finally put on their white jerseys and be in front of their home crowd.

“It’s just a whole different environment. It’s nice to have your teammates, and your schoolmates, like your friends, your families. A lot more families can come when it’s home games, and it’s just really nice playing at home where you have more support,” senior Hannah Norlin said.

The Yellowjackets are coming home to a 3–1 record to start the season and are coming off a huge win Monday night. Wisconsin–Superior took down Bemidji State, a division two school, on the road to wrap up the trip. Picking up that win was a huge confidence booster for the Yellowjackets.

“For our team it just shows that we’re not afraid of the challenges. I mean, you look at our schedule and we play tough non conference games and we told the girls, this is what we need to do to be successful come February. But I think for the girls it just shows that they’re not afraid to back down and they don’t look at a loss or a win in the preseason, right away in these games. They look at it as what can we do to challenge ourselves to get better, to develop our skills and fundamentals and it’s a good road win, especially to wrap up that six game streak on the road, it’s nice to get the win against Bemidji,” head coach Zach Otto-Fisher said.

UWS will host Saint Benedict Wednesday night at 5 p.m.