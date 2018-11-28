Community Makes Final Comments on Proposed Bikeways Plan

The Duluth-Superior Metropolitan Bikeways Plan is looking to make biking a primary means of transportation in the Twin Ports.

DULUTH, Minn.- Members of the cycling community had their final chance to review the Duluth–Superior proposed bikeways plan for the future.

“This plan is designing a bikeway network for people of all ages and all abilities and all year,” lead transportation planner James Gittemeier said.

It’s a hot topic for residents who love the outdoors, that’s why the Metropolitan Interstate Council gave the community one final chance to weigh in on the proposed bikeway plan for the area.

We actually really started this process back in 2010, working with community groups… Looking at the bikeways. What’s working, what’s not working, where should they be and all of that,” Gittemeier said.

The plan has been years in the making, but after sorting through hundreds of surveys and comments, the plan’s final draft is facing the transportation review board next month.

An example of one of the changes the MIC is proposing includes making bikeways on roads safer by separating them from lanes of traffic.

“If you’ve been to park point in the summer time, any lane that you could ride your bike in would be filled with cars so you’re riding out in the one lane of traffic and park point is very busy in the summer time… I think that’s terribly unsafe,” bicyclist Gale Kerns said.

Kaerns is a Park Point resident and regular cyclist. He’s grateful for the opportunity to be part of the proposed changes for the biking community.

“I think having a unified plan is an excellent idea…I think it’s very necessary in this day and age that there be a plan for dealing with bicycles and dealing with it in a variety of ways,” Kerns said.

The MIC wants to keep this plan evolving through 2045 and hopes to make it happen though several small changes that will better impact the long–term.

The Duluth–Superior Metropolitan Bikeways Plan will make its final presentation to the MIC board on December 11.