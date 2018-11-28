Dance Works to Take Over at Marshall Performing Arts Center Thursday

UMD Theatre Presents the Annual Dance Works Performance Starting Thursday, November 29 at Marshall Performing Arts Center

DULUTH, Minn. – The energetic folks at the UMD Theatre are excited to present 15 new performances, three by faculty and twelve by student choreographers, starting Thursday, November 29.

This year’s Dance Works will be presented on the main stage at the Marshall Performing Arts Center on the campus of UMD.

Dance Works will feature a range of dances in a variety of styles. Organizers celebrate dance creativity from first time dance-makers, experienced students and faculty, and guest groups from across campus.

The styles of the dances include modern, jazz, hip hop, contemporary and tap and moods from playful to contemplative to wildly theatrical.

These pieces will be augmented by guest performances by various UMD student dance groups.

Estimated running time of the concert is 80-90 minutes with no intermission.

Dates:

November 29 – December 1, 2018 | 7:30 p.m.

December 2, 2018 | 2:00 p.m.

Marshall Performing Arts Center – Mainstage Theatre

Tickets:

Click here to purchase tickets today or call 218-726-8561

$15-ADULT | $10 SENIOR/UMD FACULTY/STAFF/VETERAN | $7 STUDENT | $5 UMD STUDENTS